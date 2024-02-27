College baseball: Honeycutt ACC Player of the Week
Published 2:01 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Staff report
North Carolina junior centerfielder Vance Honeycutt is the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week for the second time in his career.
The league made the announcement on Monday following a monster week by Honeycutt, a former Salisbury High standout who is expected to be picked early in the MLB draft this summer.
Honeycutt was 6-for-15 with three homers and eight RBIs.
He hit a grand slam to key a win against Elong and had a game-winning homer in a 2-1 win over East Carolina.
Honeycutt recently became the second player in program history record 40 homers and 50 steals.
North Carolina returns to the diamond Tuesday. The Tar Heels have a five-game homestand against Virginia Commonwealth, Longwood and Princeton.