Blotter for Feb. 27: police investigating two gunshot incidents in Salisbury Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

SALISBURY — Police are investigating two incidents over the weekend where people reported hearing or seeing firearms being discharged.

The first incident occurred in the 900 block of Locke Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, according to police reports. A person called 911 and reported that they had seen flashes from a car driving by, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said. Officers responded to the location and reportedly found shell casings on the ground but no damage to nearby property

The second incident occurred in the 1300 block of West Innes Street between 2:20 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the location after a person reported hearing gunshots in the area, the spokesperson said. Officers found 9 mm and 10 mm shell casings but again found no damage to nearby property.

The spokesperson said that police have not identified any suspects in the incidents and are still looking for more information.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

An assault occurred in the 100 block of East Innes Street at 3 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 900 block of West Henderson Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 7:26 a.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $10.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Woodson Street between 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive between 1 a.m. on Feb. 22 and 12:19 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Shoplifting occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $164.

A burglary occurred in the 700 block of North Main Street at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 23.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 100 block of West Innes Street between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Fraud occurred in the 800 block of Maupin Avenue between 2 p.m. and 3:37 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Counterfeit money was used in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 4300 block of South Main Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Police reports indicate that catalytic converters worth an estimated $2,000 were stolen.

Driving while impaired occurred in the 200 block of Newsome Road at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $34.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 1:25 a.m. on Feb.24.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Lash Drive between 7:14 a.m. on Feb. 23 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Communicating threats occurred in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 24.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 100 block of Willow Road between 3:28 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Shoplifting occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 9 p.m. and 10:11 p.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $20.

Shoplifting occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 10 p.m. and 10:56 p.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $18.

Property damage occurred in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:25 p.m. on Feb. 25.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 100 block of East Cemetery Street at 3:35 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Driving while impaired occurred in the 100 block of South Long Street at 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 25.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 25. The total estimated loss was $60.

Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of West D Avenue between 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 25.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. The total estimated loss was $50.

Keyshawn Jamaine Stoner, 20, was charged with felony forgery of bank notes on Feb. 24.

James Edward Jones, 39, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 24.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: