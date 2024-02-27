Blotter for Feb. 27: police investigating two gunshot incidents in Salisbury
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024
SALISBURY — Police are investigating two incidents over the weekend where people reported hearing or seeing firearms being discharged.
The first incident occurred in the 900 block of Locke Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, according to police reports. A person called 911 and reported that they had seen flashes from a car driving by, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said. Officers responded to the location and reportedly found shell casings on the ground but no damage to nearby property
The second incident occurred in the 1300 block of West Innes Street between 2:20 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the location after a person reported hearing gunshots in the area, the spokesperson said. Officers found 9 mm and 10 mm shell casings but again found no damage to nearby property.
The spokesperson said that police have not identified any suspects in the incidents and are still looking for more information.
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- An assault occurred in the 100 block of East Innes Street at 3 a.m. on Feb. 23.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 900 block of West Henderson Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 7:26 a.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $10.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Woodson Street between 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.
- Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive between 1 a.m. on Feb. 22 and 12:19 p.m. on Feb. 23.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $164.
- A burglary occurred in the 700 block of North Main Street at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 23.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 100 block of West Innes Street between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.
- Fraud occurred in the 800 block of Maupin Avenue between 2 p.m. and 3:37 p.m. on Feb. 23.
- Counterfeit money was used in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.
- A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 4300 block of South Main Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Police reports indicate that catalytic converters worth an estimated $2,000 were stolen.
- Driving while impaired occurred in the 200 block of Newsome Road at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 23.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $34.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 1:25 a.m. on Feb.24.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Lash Drive between 7:14 a.m. on Feb. 23 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 24.
- Communicating threats occurred in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 24.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 100 block of Willow Road between 3:28 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 24.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 9 p.m. and 10:11 p.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $20.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 10 p.m. and 10:56 p.m. on Feb. 24. The total estimated loss was $18.
- Property damage occurred in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:25 p.m. on Feb. 25.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 100 block of East Cemetery Street at 3:35 a.m. on Feb. 25.
- Driving while impaired occurred in the 100 block of South Long Street at 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 25.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 25. The total estimated loss was $60.
- Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of West D Avenue between 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 25.
- A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. The total estimated loss was $50.
- Keyshawn Jamaine Stoner, 20, was charged with felony forgery of bank notes on Feb. 24.
- James Edward Jones, 39, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Feb. 24.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- Littering occurred in the 1000 block of Hard Scrabble Court at 2:21 p.m. on Feb. 22.
- Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 2500 block of St. Peters Church Road at 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 23.
- Fraud by false pretenses occurred in the 400 block of Water Oak Lane between midnight and 9 a.m. on Feb. 22. It was reported on Feb. 23. The total estimated loss was $5,000.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Megan Drive between noon on Jan. 1 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 22. It was reported on Feb. 23.
- An assault occurred at Springway Lane at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
- An assault with a dangerous weapon occurred at Emanuel Church Road at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 24. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the assault occurred after an argument between family members turned physical and one man hit another with a lead pipe.
- Joshua Kenneth Flynn, 29, was charged with assault on a female on Feb. 22.
- Victor Antonio Agustiniano, 42, was charged with displaying a fictitious registration plate on Feb. 22.
- Paul Newman Bowers, 57, was charged with communicating threats and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order on Feb. 22.
- Tasha Renee Crisco, 42, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 22.
- Angela Dawn Cress, 45, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 23.
- Larry Gulledge, 72, was charged with dumping litter on Feb. 23.
- Treivente Rodriguez Cunningham, 28, was charged with possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana on Feb. 23.
- Mileard Roy Landingham, 67, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana, carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 23.
- Shawn Joseph McRorie, 45, was charged with a probation violation on Feb. 23.
- Silvana Lorenza Grasso, 21, was charged with up to 0.5 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was revoked on Feb. 23.
- Dominique Ervin Odems, 39, was charged with up to 0.5 ounces of marijuana and driving without insurance on Feb. 24.
- Andrea Crisina May Gardner, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Feb. 24.
- Anita Darlene Brooks, 58, was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 24.
- Barbara Ann Claytor, 31, was charged with two counts of possession of between 0.5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and simple assault on Feb. 24.
- Bethany Morgan Peacock, 36, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances on Feb. 24.
- David Richie Galbraith, 42, was charged with a probation violation on Feb. 24.
- Brandi Nicole Adkins, 33, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Feb. 24.
- Tiffany Crystal Smith, 36, was charged as a fugitive from justice. A spokesperson said that Smith was served with arrest warrants out of New Jersey for theft.