2024 Run Kannapolis 5K Series returns: New race added to schedule Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Submitted

KANNAPOLIS – The 2024 Run Kannapolis 5K Series has been announced. There will be eight races with many of your favorites returning along with a new race, the Robert Tucker 5K Race, hosted by SHOE SHOW/Half Moon Outfitters.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this fun series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and most runs include a one-mile fun run. Proceeds from the runs benefit area non-profits.

Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique prizes from the City of Kannapolis. Register now at www.runkannapolis.com. Sign up for all eight races and save 25 percent.

Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.

2024 Run Kannapolis Series Host Organization

March 23 – Robert Tucker Run, 8 a.m. SHOE SHOW, INC/Half-Moon Outfitters, LLC

April 13 – Strides for Stroke, 9 a.m. Atrium Health

May 2 – Jiggy with the Piggy, 6:30 p.m. Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

May 18 – Gaelic Alley Pub Run, 8 p.m. Gaelic Alley Pub

Aug. 17 – Cannon Ballers Shooting Stars 5K, 9 a.m. Cannon Ballers

Sept. 14 – Race for Peace, 8 a.m. S.T.U.D.I.O.

Oct. 5 – Wonder Run 5K, 7:45 a.m. Kannapolis Education Foundation

Nov. 9 – Old Armor 5K for Heroes, 9 a.m. Old Armor Beer Company