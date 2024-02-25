Preview: Kannapolis City Council to consider development agreement for new McDonald’s 

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

By Brad Dountz

KANNAPOLIS — At their upcoming Feb. 26 meeting, the Kannapolis City Council is going to decide whether or not to approve a development agreement for a new McDonald’s restaurant located around Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road as part of the Kellswater Commons project. A public hearing will be taking place regarding this matter.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the other agenda that will be discussed:

  • Mayor Darrell Hinnant will be making a proclamation for Buddy Hilbish and the Hilbish Motor Company.
  • Kannapolis Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward will be receiving a community organization spotlight.
  • Director of Water Resources Alex Anderson will be receiving a city department spotlight.
  • Planning Director Richard Smith and Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller will lead a presentation to the council about acknowledging and supporting United States Postal Service zip code alternate city line addressing.
  • City Manager Mike Legg will be leading a discussion focused on the North Carolina Research Campus “horseshoe property” improvements. 

