Preview: Kannapolis City Council to consider development agreement for new McDonald’s Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

KANNAPOLIS — At their upcoming Feb. 26 meeting, the Kannapolis City Council is going to decide whether or not to approve a development agreement for a new McDonald’s restaurant located around Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road as part of the Kellswater Commons project. A public hearing will be taking place regarding this matter.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the other agenda that will be discussed: