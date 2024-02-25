My Turn: Renee Schiedt: Betrayed by Sen. Tillis Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

By Renee Schiedt

I used to think our Senator, Tom Tillis, looked out for us and made decisions in the best interest of his constituents. I used to think North Carolinians, those who pay his salary, were his primary focus, putting their needs first before trying to save the rest of the world. But my eyes once blind have been opened. I have to face the facts. When it comes to us little people, Tillis has proven by his votes we are not at the top of his priority list.

Why do I say this? Because Tillis and 21 other Republicans joined with Democrats to give them another victory at the expense of all Americans. The Senate just passed a bill that gives— get ready for this — $95 billion ($60 billion to help Ukraine secure its border while our own border is wide open) with the remainder going to Israel, Taiwan and populations in conflict zones.

It is the way of wisdom is to put first things first. That means we must get our own house in order before sending money to help others. Tillis, however, voted to spend $95 billion on countries overseas, which is money we don’t have, while problems here at home escalate. Does he think there’s a money tree in our backyard? Our country is broke, but somehow there’s $95 billion to give away. Don’t be surprised if Congress soon passes a tax increase to make us pay for this money giveaway.

Tillis has turned his back on one of the most important issues facing our country, an open border. America has been invaded by millions because Biden rolled out the welcome mat. We don’t know who or where these illegals are, nor their intentions.

Please tell me where else in the world I can go and walk in with no passport or documentation? What other countries give money, hotel rooms, cell phones, emergency Medicaid and free airplane tickets to the city of their choice to those who blatantly disrespect their laws? Yet, we educate their children, give them free lunches, immediate citizenship to their babies born here and pay no hospital bills. No medical testing is required to check for infectious diseases they may have. They were not forced to wear masks or take the shot. These undocumented workers, as the left calls them, are treated better than we are! How many of us would like to enjoy these benefits? To put it bluntly, the actions and inaction of our government regarding the border are extremely stupid and foolish.

Why have borders if the laws governing them aren’t enforced? The economic burden alone should be reason enough to force our government to act. Of even greater concern are moral obligations and safety issues. People die from having a “whosoever will may come” policy.

Drugs such as fentanyl come across the border to kill our young people. Children and women are used as sex slaves by human traffickers. Violent gangs run rampant throughout our cities. Criminals have free reign in many urban centers and free loaders take advantage of our government programs. But Tillis votes to send $95 billion across the ocean instead of addressing our urgent border crisis.

Why does Biden refuse to shut the border or enforce our laws? Because the Democrats want “Comprehensive Immigration Reform” which is a Trojan Horse. What this phrase really means is give all the illegals citizenship status so they can vote. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know which party they will then support — the one that let them in and gives them all the free stuff. They won’t bite the hand that feeds them. Democrats are then assured of staying in power.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m 100 percent for legal immigration. I’m 100 percent for helping those in need. I am thankful I can give my tithes and offerings to charitable organizations. I put my money where my mouth is.

Hardworking North Carolinians do not want to support illegal aliens or the free services they receive, especially in times like this when money is tight. Call Tillis (202-224-6342). Tell him you will not vote for his reelection in 2028 unless he puts us first. That is assuming we still have have a country by then.