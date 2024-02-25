High school basketball: CCC playoff pairings Published 3:48 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Staff report

The NCHSAA released the brackets for the basketball state playoffs on Saturday.

The seeds are known. The matchups — and in some cases, rematches — are set.

The first four rounds will be played on the home court of the team with the better seed.

First-round games are Tuesday.

Regional finals and state championship games will be played with a Final Four format in Winston-Salem at Joel Coliseum.

As expected, the West Rowan, North Rowan and Salisbury girls are in the playoffs, along with the boys teams from Salisbury, North Rowan, Carson and West Rowan.

The only Rowan team on the bubble — the East Rowan girls — did not make it. The Mustangs finished 32nd in the RPI rankings and were bumped out of a 32-team playoff bracket by West Charlotte, 36th in RPI, but an automatic qualifier as the highest 3A finisher in a split 3A/4A league.

CCC boys

Salisbury is seeded second in the 2A West bracket and will play at home Tuesday against No. 31 Anson, following the Salisbury girls game.

The Hornets (23-3) have won 16 in a row. Wake Forest recruit Juke Harris averages 32,5 points per game and is on the verge of becoming Rowan County’s all-time scorer for boys basketball.

Undefeated Reidsville, the No. 1 seed, will be the team to keep an eye on, as the Hornets start their playoff march. As the No. 2 seed, the Hornets can play four home games if they keep winning.

Lexington is in the 2A West bracket. Seeded 24th, the Yellow Jackets play at No. 9 Monroe in the first round.

North Rowan (14-12) is the No. 20 seed in the 1A boys bracket and will have a 225-mile trip to the mountains to play No. 13 Andrews.

As the top 1A finisher in a split 1A/2A league, Thomasville was seeded as a conference champ and is the No. 5 seed in the 1A West bracket. The Bulldogs host No. 28 Allegheny in the first round.

CCC girls

Salisbury, the winner of the last two 2A state championships, is the No. 6 seed in the 2A West bracket. As the top 2A finisher in the split 1A/2A CCC, the Hornets (18-7) were seeded as a conference champ. Their first-round opponent will be No. 27 East Davidson. The Hornets have beaten East Davidson three times, although the Hornets did not have an easy game with the Golden Eagles in last week’s CCC tournament. Salisbury won 57-47 thanks to a career-high 30 points by Jamyrah Cherry.

North Wilkes is the top seed in the 2A West bracket.

North Rowan (23-3) has won a program-record 18 in a row but still was behind six teams in the 1A West RPI rankings and is only a 7 seed. The Cavaliers will host No. 26 Andrews in the first round. Andrews. a mountain team with a 10-14 record, will be making a long road trip.

Albemarle, a team North Rowan beat twice, is the 4 seed. The No. 1 seed in the 1A west bracket is Mountain Heritage. The No. 2 seed is two-time defending champion Bishop McGuinness.