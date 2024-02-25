Food Lion Feeds pays tribute to associates by providing meals for hunger relief: 1 million meals donated since 2021 honors essential work of associates and amplifies awareness about food insecurity Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

SALISBURY — Food Lion Feeds pays tribute to its associates by helping to provide a total of 1 million meals since 2021 to its longstanding partner Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

The donation is made on behalf of Food Lion’s 82,000 associates to honor them on Supermarket Associate Day on Feb. 22, with 350,000 meals being donated in 2024. The remaining 650,000 meals were donated from 2021-2023. Food Lion has contributed the meals on its associates’ behalf to show appreciation for the countless caring ways they help customers nourish their families.

The day of celebration is part of a national effort to honor frontline grocery workers. In 2021, FMI, The Food Industry Association, declared Feb. 22 as a day to recognize essential workers who support their customers and communities. Their commitment was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day, our associates across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint engage with our efforts to address food insecurity, because our neighbors and their families count on us to nourish them and set them up for success,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “Our meal donation aligns with our commitment to nourish our neighbors experiencing hunger and applauds our associates and their ongoing support of Food Lion Feeds. We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. This donation is another way to say ‘thank you’ to our associates and demonstrate care for the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. In 2023, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 182 million meals, an increase of 24 million meals over 2022.

Contributing to that total, Food Lion Feeds donated more than 69 million meals through its pioneering food rescue program. Each of Food Lion’s 1,108 stores distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste to a community feeding partner to nourish neighbors. Food Lion created the program in partnership with Feeding America in 2000.