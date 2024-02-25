Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Throughout February, the Salisbury Post has been taking a look back at local figures of Black history who made positive impacts on their communities. Today’s figure is the late East Spencer alderman, Tony Hillian.

Hillian was well-known in East Spencer for his service on the town’s board. Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Rush said Hillian was known for championing “the great 28039,” a reference to the town’s zip code, and it becoming synonymous with the town’s annual events like Community Day and the Southern Soul Music Festival.

Early in life, he was recognized with a Good Samaritan Award and an MLK Humanitarian Award. From 1985 to 1995, Hillian was part of the East Spencer Anti-Drugs Step Team and received the BET Award for Top 10 Teens Around America in 1993.

Hillian died in 2022 at 47.

His family is honoring Hillian’s legacy this weekend at Southern City Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion in the annual Legacy of Leader Program. The event will be held at the church, located at 904 South Long Street, East Spencer, on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Guests are also invited to a reception following the program in the Southern City Hospitality Area.

All proceeds from this program will be contributed to the Southern City Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Scholarship Fund.

