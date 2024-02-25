Blotter for Feb. 24: Registered sex offender charged with failing to notify of address, living close to daycare Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

SALISBURY — A man was arrested for a sex offender registry violation on Wednesday after police said he returned to a home close to a daycare that he had previously been charged with living at.

Deputies initially began to investigate 30-year-old Matthew James Haberkamp after they were notified that he had been sleeping some nights in a home in the 100 block of Park Street in China Grove, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted of a residence violation in 2023 related to the same address, as it is within 1,000 feet of the South Rowan Academy of Child Development located on North Main Street.

Haberkamp’s listed address was still listed as the Rowan County Detention Center even though he had been released from prison on Dec. 7, 2023, after being arrested for a probation violation, the spokesperson said. An offender has three business days to update his address after being released from jail, according to N.C. statutes.

Haberkamp was convicted in 2011 of four counts of indecent liberties of a child as well as one count of obscene literature.

Haberkamp was arrested on Wednesday and charged with failure to notify of a change of address and a sex offender residency violation. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $50,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

An assault with hands, feet or fist occurred in the 1600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 22.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 700 block of Lincolnton Road between 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 22. The total estimated loss was $500.

A larceny occurred in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue between 1:29 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. The total estimated loss was $39.

Discharging a firearm occurred in the 700 block of Ryan Street at 4:11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: