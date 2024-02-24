Partners In Learning spreads love, acceptance at successful Valentine’s dinner for special-needs families Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

SALISBURY — Partners In Learning, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families with children who have special needs, celebrated a heartwarming success with its annual Valentine’s Day Dinner event on Feb. 9.

The event brought together seven families for an evening filled with love, laughter and acceptance, creating unforgettable memories. “We were overwhelmed by the positive response to this year’s Valentine’s Dinner,” said Cassie Karriker, clinical director for Partners In Learning. “Seeing the joy on the faces of children and families as they connected, celebrated and simply enjoyed being together was truly heartwarming.”

The event transformed The Woods Community Space into a romantic space, with candles, flowers, black linens and a delicious meal for the parents. Then, in the classrooms, children were able to enjoy fun activities and a special dinner just for them.

From the walk into the space to childcare being provided, every detail catered to the needs of attendees, ensuring everyone felt comfortable and engaged. Outback Steakhouse of Salisbury donated the meal, which included grilled chicken, baked potatoes, salad and bread. Children that were there were treated to pizza.

“We had nine volunteers donate their time to either serve, including six Partners In Learning trained staff members to provide child care for children with an array of special needs, from developmental to medical,” Karriker said.

Beyond the delicious meal, the evening offered meaningful moments for families to connect. There were quiet moments where families just talked amongst themselves about how nice it was to have a quiet meal. Then there were times of laughter as they all spoke about times that they knew they had struggled as parents and realized that they all had a story that was very similar and happy to know they were not alone

The success of the Valentine’s Day Dinner underscores Partners In Learning’s commitment to building a supportive and inclusive community for families with special needs children. The organization plans to continue hosting similar events throughout the year, offering opportunities for connection, celebration and meaningful experiences.