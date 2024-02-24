Library Notes: Learn American Sign Language with RPL Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

By Bethany Geiger

Rowan Public Library

Did you know that National Deaf History Month is right around the corner? Why not celebrate by learning American Sign Language (ASL)? Rowan Public Library has resources to support you every step of the way!

Along with many other languages, the NC Live Database, Transparent Languages, includes an American Sign Language learning path. Patrons can access the database and convenient mobile app with just their Rowan County Public Library card number. The ASL lessons feature video introductions to signs, opportunities for interactive practice, and invaluable insights into deaf culture.

If you prefer a more structured approach, consider enrolling in Discover American Sign Language, a 6-week, instructor-led online class available through Gale Courses. Upon completion, you can further enhance your skills by enrolling in their level II course. Courses offer a variety of session start dates to accommodate your schedule.

In addition to these language learning programs, the Films on Demand Video Collection offers instructional sign language videos tailored to different scenarios, from casual conversations to giving directions. And for our younger learners, don’t miss out on the children’s series, Deaf Planet, which explores sign language in a fun space-themed setting.

Of course, our library shelves also include several books with deaf representation.

Dive into the heartwarming middle-grade novel, “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly, following the journey of a 12-year-old deaf girl who uses her technological talents to aid a struggling whale in communicating with its peers.

Adults might enjoy Nyle DiMarco’s memoir, “Deaf Utopia: A Memoir — and a Love Letter to a Way of Life.” DiMarco is an actor, producer and advocate. Readers may also recognize him from appearances on reality TV shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Next Top Model.”

“The Joy of Signing: A Dictionary of American Signs” by Lottie L. Riekehof is a must-have physical learning resource, featuring over 1,500 clearly illustrated signs.

However you choose to commemorate National Deaf History Month, we invite you to explore our library resources and connect with the vibrant deaf community.

Bethany Geiger is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.