Laura Allen: Get involved in Rowan County 4-H in 2024 Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Now is a great time to enroll your children in 4-H. In North Carolina, 4-H runs on the calendar year (January-December), and enrollment is currently open for enrolling or re-enrolling youths in the 4-H program. It is free to enroll. There are lots of 4-H events coming up soon that will be great opportunities for the youths in your life. I challenge you to find a way to get involved with 4-H in 2024.

4-H offers a broad range of opportunities for youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1). Through 4-H, youths explore their interests and participate in community service, leadership and citizenship development opportunities offered at the local, district, state and/or national levels. 4-H provides a positive environment for youth to learn by doing, while having guidance from adult mentors.

Below are some of the upcoming opportunities in 4-H. If you want to stay updated on updates, please email me to get added to our 4-H newsletter email list, so you will get all the latest updates in your inbox.

4-H clubs

Rowan County has seven 4-H clubs that will be returning for 2024.

Rowan County 4-H Clubs include:

• Green Sprouts 4-H Club: open to 5- to 10-year-olds (as of Jan. 1) — focuses on fun, hands-on learning experiences and learning about 4-H opportunities; meeting in Rockwell on the 1st Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

• Happy Trails 4-H Club: open to youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) with a focus on horses. The club meets in the eastern part of the county on the third Tuesday each month at 4:15 p.m. and also has a barn workday on a Saturday each month. 4-H’ers conduct presentations, work hands-on with horses, and participate in 4-H horse program activities (horse bowl, artistic expression competitions, etc). Additional meetings/practices are held to prepare for upcoming horse-related competitions (like horse bowl). This club is limited to 16 members.

• Hot Shots 4-H Club: open to youths ages 8-18 (as of Jan. 1) with a focus on target shooting. This club meets in Salisbury to conduct business meetings and practice proper firearm safety, usage and responsibility. This club is full for 2024, but does have a waiting list.

• Lead Drivers 4-H Club: open to youths ages 8-18 (as of Jan. 1) with a focus on target shooting. This club meets in Mt. Ulla to conduct business meetings and practice proper firearm safety, usage and responsibility. This club is full for 2024, but does have a waiting list.

• Rowan Ranchers 4-H Club: open to youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) with a focus on livestock (primarily sheep, goats, beef cattle), animal husbandry, livestock judging and livestock showmanship. This club rotates between meeting at a farm in Mt. Ulla and a farm in China Grove. This club typically meets on the second Sunday of the month at 4 p.m.

• Rowan Rolling Pins 4-H Club: open to youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) with a focus on nutrition, health and fitness, and cooking. This club meets at the Extension office in Salisbury typically on the first Monday of the month (but it may vary) at 6 p.m.

• West Rowan 4-H Explorers 4-H Club: open to youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1); focuses on lots of different things including electric and STEM, animals, plants, public speaking, teamwork and more. This club meets in Mt. Ulla at the West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department on Grampian Road. It meets on the second Tuesday at 6 p.m.

All of these clubs are led by at least one background-checked, trained and approved adult volunteer and then the youths who join the club. The clubs allow youths to learn how to run a business meeting and provide additional hands-on educational opportunities for youths. Youths in these clubs are involved in the total 4-H program and participate in 4-H Achievement plans, project record books, presentations, and other opportunities and competitions offered through 4-H. If you are interested in any of these 4-H clubs, please contact me.

Playful Paws 4-H SPIN Club:

Registration is open for this special interest 4-H club. This club will meet once a week for 5 weeks, focusing on dog training. Dates are April 16, 23, 30 and May 7, 14 from 6-7:15 p.m. in Salisbury. Youth ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) who register will bring their dog with them to each weekly session. Registration is due by April 5. There is a $10 registration fee to participate. To register, email laura_allen@ncsu.edu. This club is limited to 12 youth and their dogs.

Prerequisites are required:

All dogs must have no aggression issues.

All dogs must already know basic obedience (sit, stay, walk on 6-foot leash). If dogs show aggression they will be asked to leave and not return.

No dogs in heat are allowed.

The dog must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccination and a copy of the dog’s vaccination records must be turned in prior to the first session.

A parent/guardian needs to be present in case the child needs assistance.

4-H Camp

Rowan County 4-H will be attending 4-H Camp at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe on June 23-28. The camping facility offers lots of opportunities for youths to learn new skills and make new friends. Activities include: high ropes course, arts and crafts, archery, nature exploration, campfires, canoeing, swimming, teambuilding and more. Total cost for each youth is $535. Any Rowan County youths ages 8-14 (as of their age at camp) can attend, regardless if they are currently in 4-H or not. There are some scholarship opportunities available for low-income families and for youths who qualify under the vulnerable youth population requirements. To attend, a $250 non-refundable deposit and registration form are due to Rowan County 4-H by March 22. The remaining balance is due by June 7. Please note that spaces are limited. Currently, we have three spots open for 8- to 12-year-old girls, one spot for a 13- to 14-year-old girl, two spots for 8- to 12-year-old boys. Register soon to ensure your child can attend. Please contact me by email at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or phone at 704-216-8970 to receive the registration form.

4-H Pullet Project and Broiler Project

Registration just opened for these two projects. Youth can participate in one of the poultry projects or both. Youth receive day old chicks and raise them to show at the Rowan County Fair in September. You can read all of the rules at https://go.ncsu.edu/24pulletrules (Pullet Project Rules) and https://go.ncsu.edu/24broilerrules (Broiler Project Rules). There is a $30 registration fee for the pullet project and a $20 registration fee for the broiler project. Youths must enroll in 4-HOnline as a member and once approved can register for these project under “events” in 4-HOnline. Registration is due by April 5.

Competitions

4-H provides competitions in the following areas: presentations, project record books, expressive arts, photography, horse shows, dairy/poultry/livestock/horse judging and quizbowl, shooting sports and more! Youths have many opportunities to learn and practice their skills. Contact me to learn more about any of these opportunities.

4-H Summer Fun

We are in the planning stages of 4-H Summer Fun. Be on the lookout for more information about the workshops we will be offering this summer for youths. Children must have completed kindergarten to participate. The information will be shared first via 4-H Newsletter and Facebook and Instagram, so make sure you join our newsletter email list and follow us on social media to get the most up-to-date information!

Get updates on 4-H

If you want to stay up-to-date with all Rowan County 4-H happenings, then you need to be subscribed to my monthly newsletter. Please email or call me and I can get you added.

How to join

You can enroll your children in 4-H for free at v2.4honline.com. Create a family profile, and then “add member” and complete the information for each child. You will have to select a 4-H Club or can choose “Rowan County 4-H At-Large Member” if you are not interested in a specific 4-H Club. You will also have to choose at least one “project” of interest to your child.

If you are interested in any of these opportunities mentioned, or if you have questions about 4-H, please email me at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or call 704-216-8970. You can also check out the most recent Rowan County 4-H newsletter at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/4-h-newsletters-3/.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road Salisbury, NC 28146 or rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Laura Allen is the 4-H youth development agent with the Rowan County Extension.