Ashlie Miller: Past the trees Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

By now, you may have learned that I am a bit of a dendrophile — just don’t ask me to name the particular trees I love. I admire their shape and structure, their rings that reveal years of stories, and how they transform with each season. In winter, I appreciate how deciduous trees, which once provided a curtain separating us from other scenes, lose their leaves in the fall, exposing a hidden world during the winter months.

As passengers in our minivan, I love pointing out the scenes behind the woods to my family. Sometimes, it is a delightful treasure — the gated mansion off the main road, ginormous boulders in the woods, the lines of intentionally planted trees standing at attention. Other times, we pass by an area better off concealed from the public — an unkempt yard of junk or trash, a worn-down, neglected shack that was once a beloved home.

Spring and summer will conceal the hidden once again in a few months. However, the hidden will still be there — the good and beautiful as well as the bad and ugly. It reminds me of Jesus’ encounter with scribes and the religious leaders (the Pharisees) in Matthew 23. In verses 25-28, Jesus warns about how these leaders focused on outward displays of righteousness. Yet, their hearts held greed, self-indulgence, and essentially death and uncleanliness.

Earlier, in Matthew 5, as Jesus preaches the Sermon on the Mount, he warns about these same scribes and Pharisees. “Unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (verse 20). These religious leaders prided themselves in their outward appearance of righteousness but failed to fix their gaze on the One who alone could make them inwardly righteous.

As followers of Jesus, we are to move beyond a mere outward facade of goodness. Professing Christians can fail to fully realize true inward righteousness by prohibiting access to the Holy Spirit to transform them from the inside out. But truly righteous deeds on the outside must have the transforming power of the Holy Spirit on the inside first. Otherwise, these good deeds are acts to convince ourselves or others that we have earned our righteousness. That is tiring work because it comes from our efforts rather than a refreshing, supernaturally powered work.

In each of our seasons, someone passes by us. Unlike passing trees in summer versus winter, people can observe righteousness from the inside out during any season. Our love for God overflows into our love for others. In some seasons, we think we are good at concealing what is not so great on the inside through our efforts to convince others by our works, but there is One who always sees the state of our hearts (see 1 Samuel 16:7).

I pray we can be people with outward works that are an overflow of supernatural inward work. It begins with submission, which can be a restful posture.

Ashlie Miller is married to Chad, a pastor and church-planter of Mission Bible Church in Charlotte. You may contact her at mrs.ashliemiller@gmail.com