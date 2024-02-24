Arbor Church hosts semi-annual BBQ Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

SALISBURY — The Arbor Church will have its semi-annual pork and chicken BBQ on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or until sold out.

This is sponsored by the men of the church. Meat is cooked on site with homemade slaw, chips and homemade desserts. Pork is also sold by the pound and chickens are sold whole and half also. It is eat in or take out. A Bible fair will also be held in the fellowship hall. Free Bibles will be provided to those who want them. The Arbor is located at 5545 Woodleaf Road Salisbury. DeWayne Lambeth is pastor. Proceeds go to missions.