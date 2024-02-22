The 26th annual Crossover Kannapolis Service to be held during Race Relations Month Published 12:03 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

KANNAPOLIS — Crossover Kannapolis is an annual worship service among Kannapolis area churches that seeks to crossover barriers, i.e. race, denomination and worship styles, that sometimes divide churches. With February being Race Relations Month, the worship service will be held at Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter Street in Kannapolis on Sunday evening, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

The 26th annual Crossover Kannapolis service will consist of special music from various church choirs and praise teams, Scripture readings about unity, prayers for revival and spiritual awakening and a mass choir of all the churches at the end. Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry, will bring greetings from the city during the service. A special offering will also be collected to go to help support Cooperative Christian Ministries.

The participating churches include Marable Memorial AME Zion, Centerview Baptist, Living Water Church of God and Macedonia Baptist. The pastors and churches from the Community BRIDGE Project in Kannapolis will take part in the service as well. One of the goals of the Crossover Kannapolis service is to demonstrate unity among the churches in the midst of diversity.

For more information about the Crossover Kannapolis service, or the Community BRIDGE Project, contact Rev. Willie Rash at centerviewbaptist@gmail.com or call 704-933-2331.