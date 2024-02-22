Salisbury Academy celebrates purchase of Gloria Dei property, continuation church’s legacy Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Salisbury Academy News Service

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Academy Board of Trustees just announced that the school is purchasing the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church property adjacent to Salisbury Academy’s main campus.

“With the recent closing of Gloria Dei, Salisbury Academy has a unique chance to breathe new life into the Gloria Dei property and continue its legacy of building community and developing youth,” Board Chair Traci Williams said.

The acquisition is part of Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign and will provide key benefits to the school and its larger community. The purchase of 4.39 acres of adjacent land and its incorporation into the campus footprint will expand and enhance Salisbury Academy’s property, currently 9 acres, in a significant way. Additionally, this acquisition will permanently secure the Salisbury Academy Early Education property, currently owned by Gloria Dei and leased by Salisbury Academy.

Salisbury Academy will start an extensive campus master-planning process this spring to discover the best way to use this new space and the expanded footprint.

“We look forward to maximizing the potential of our campus for today and into the future,” said Beverly Fowler, head of school. “This is an exciting time, and we are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Gloria Dei.”

The relationship between Salisbury Academy and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church goes back 20 years, when Salisbury Academy began leasing their early education building from the church. Reverend Lucille “CeCee” Mills, current acting bishop for the NC Lutheran Synod on behalf of Bishop Timothy Smith, shares that, upon deciding to close the church, members of Gloria Dei immediately envisioned Salisbury Academy carrying on the mission of the church by expanding the school.

“Now, for generations to come,” Mills said, “Gloria Dei members and others will literally see their legacy continuing long beyond their gathering as a worshiping community.”