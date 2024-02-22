Overton Elementary recognizes First Class Scholars

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff Report

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Scholars this month for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of kindness.

Kindergarten: Isarella Odimba, Desire Sturdivant and Alan Santiago Gallegos
First grade: Sha’Kayla Jimenez and Jennifer Espinal Osorto
Second grade: Hadasa Portillo Bonilla, Sara Silva and Kara Raynor
Third grade: Christian Ramos Banegas and Grace Calnan-Treadwell
Fourth grade: Jossielyn Johnson and Brooklyn Tate
Fifth grade:  Sarai Brown and Bently Presnell

