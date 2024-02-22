Overton Elementary recognizes First Class Scholars Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Scholars this month for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of kindness.

Kindergarten: Isarella Odimba, Desire Sturdivant and Alan Santiago Gallegos

First grade: Sha’Kayla Jimenez and Jennifer Espinal Osorto

Second grade: Hadasa Portillo Bonilla, Sara Silva and Kara Raynor

Third grade: Christian Ramos Banegas and Grace Calnan-Treadwell

Fourth grade: Jossielyn Johnson and Brooklyn Tate

Fifth grade: Sarai Brown and Bently Presnell