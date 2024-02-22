Letters to the editor: Feb. 22 Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Fund the Leandro plan

How many years does it take to provide a sound, basic education to all our children, as promised in the N.C. Constitution? In 1994, the Leandro v. N.C. State case ruled that N.C. children were deprived of the sound basic education guaranteed by the state constitution. In 2022 the N.C. Supreme Court ordered the Legislature to fund the Leandro Plan that would ensure adequate funding. Yet the current court will reopen the case on Feb. 22, bowing to the pressure of politicians who are resisting the earlier court order.

If fully funded, our Rowan-Salisbury School System would receive $48.8 million, increasing its budget 39 percent. This means 105 more teachers assistants; 136 more nurses, psychologists, counselors and social workers; 140-percent increase for textbooks and supplies. Another $13.9 million would go to Early Education (birth to age 5). (Source: everychildnc.org)

North Carolina has billions in unused revenue that could be used to fund the Leandro Plan, but the legislature instead favors funding private school vouchers and giving tax breaks to the wealthy.

Raleigh, it’s time to stop hoarding our tax dollars and to invest in the future generations, making our state stronger. How many years does it take? Give the kids their money!

— Eileen Hanson-Kelly

Salisbury

Policing of trucks near landfill for littering needed

I would like to make a complaint about the trash on Woodleaf and Campbell roads. The traffic traveling towards the Rowan County landfill has caused an overwhelming amount of spilled trash.

The amount of trash is beyond ridiculous. Isn’t there a law that trucks carrying trash need to be covered? Just about anytime I travel Woodleaf or Campbell roads, and get behind trash trucks or anyone with a lot of trash on trailers, you can see it blow out all over the road.

Where is the police to give out citations? Someone needs to be out here in the Woodleaf area patrolling the traffic to see who has trash blowing out or doesn’t have their load covered. If enough citations are given out, maybe it will cut way down on the trash problem.

— Robert Eldreth

Woodleaf

Angie Spillman for county commissioner

In a time when our economy is where it is, we need people in government who are looking out for everyday people. We need someone who is going to work for the people and who will ensure the public is well-informed. I support Angie Spillman for Rowan County commissioner.

Angie wants to keep our community safe and lower taxes so people can still afford to live in our area. As a young adult, I want someone looking out for the future of our county and who cares about us being successful.

— Devin Stubbs

China Grove