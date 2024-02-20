Kannapolis driver killed in SC wreck Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Kannapolis man was killed as a result of a wreck in Rock Hill involving a reportedly stolen vehicle that also left another passenger dead.

According to the York County (S.C.) Coroner’s Office, Tyland Archer, 27, of Kannapolis, was confirmed as one of the motorists killed on Thursday, Feb. 15, around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Harper Gault and Oakdale roads.

In a press release from the Rock Hill Police Department, Lt. Michael Chavis said that a Rock Hill officer “initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger for defective lights as the vehicle turned left onto Harper Gault Road from Saluda Road.”

The Challenger’s driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle “showing no intention of stopping.”

The officer reportedly activated their siren in addition to the blue lights, however the driver allegedly continued accelerating. The officer cut off all emergency equipment and began slowing down, not engaging in a pursuit of the vehicle.

The release indicates that as the officer came to the intersection of Harper Gault and Oakdale roads, the Challenger was found wrecked in the wood line.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Archer, was reportedly entrapped and the passenger was located nearby after being ejected.

EMS was notified to respond. Due to injuries from the wreck, the passenger, who was from Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene. Archer was flown to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the Challenger was listed as a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was notified to conduct an independent investigation of the wreck.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded as well to investigate for internal review.