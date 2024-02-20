Cleveland expands police force Published 12:03 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department got a little bit bigger last week as Alex Clayton was sworn in to join the force.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department thanked the town of Cleveland Board of Commissioners for its “recognition of the swearing-in ceremony for Officer Clayton,” adding that the board’s “unwavering support is instrumental in upholding law and order within (the) community.”

“Together, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents,” the post continued. “Thank you for your continued partnership and dedication to serving our town.”

A statement issued by the board of commissioners said,” With (Clayton’s) dedication and commitment, we’re confident that our community will become an even safer place to live and thrive.”