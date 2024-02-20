Christian-based soccer league gearing up in Cleveland Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

CLEVELAND — Anyone in the western part of Rowan County interested in signing their child up for a Christian-based season of youth soccer has a chance to do so in Cleveland this weekend.

Upward Sports is holding another season of soccer through a partnership with Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Upward Sports Director Adam Caetta confirmed that those interested in signing up have two more opportunities to complete evaluations this week on Friday and Saturday at the church located at 200 Clearview Road in Cleveland.

Caetta explained that the evaluations are important for designating teams. In the previous couple of seasons held by the organization, it has reportedly averaged around 80 participants ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Teams are divided by ages and skill level, which is determined by the evaluations. Caetta said that they conduct a few timed drills and afterward, they take that data, plug it into their system, which helps to generate evenly matched teams.

Once teams are decided, practice will begin the week of March 18. All games will be played on Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church starting April 6 through May 11.

Caetta said that teams will have one practice a week.

“Its a Christian-based program where you (also) learn the sport,” Caetta said. “They will practice one day a week. They will stop for about 10 minutes during that session for a devotion.”

During the games, Caetta said, “At halftime, everyone comes together and there is a little devotion for the parents and kids.”

At the season’s conclusion, there will be an end-of-the-year awards ceremony.

The evaluation and orientation will take place at Cornerstone on Friday from 3-5 p.m., with another option to attend on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The cost is $80 per player.

Upward Sports is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission of “promoting the discovery of Jesus through sports”.