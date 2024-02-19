Photo gallery: North Rowan girls beat Salisbury
Published 8:28 pm Monday, February 19, 2024
The North Rowan bench cheers during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #12 Bloom Goodlett defends against Salisbury’s #2 Makayla Noble during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #4 Bailee Goodlett drives up court during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #4 Bailee Goodlett shoots one in during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #15 Brittany Ellis drives to the basket during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Salisbury’s #0 Taliyah McCombs battles North Rowan’s #22 Krisstyle Stockton for a loose ball during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #15 Dasia Elder defends during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #22 Krisstyle Stockton dribbles up court during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #22 Krisstyle Stockton pulls down a rebound during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Salisbury’s #12 Torese Evans dribbles as Bailee Goodlett defends during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan’s #4 Bailee Goodlett drives up court during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Salisbury girls huddle during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Salisbury head coach Lakai Brice during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Former North Rowan player Javon Hargrave had his jersey retired during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Former North Rowan player Javon Hargrave had his jersey retired during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Former North Rowan player Javon Hargrave had his jersey retired and received a key to the cities of Spencer and East Spencer during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Former North Rowan player Javon Hargrave had his jersey retired during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
Former North Rowan player Javon Hargrave had his jersey retired during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan coaches Nick Means, left, and Jason Causby during the North Rowan boy’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan head coach Dara Walker during the North Rowan girl’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers
North Rowan girls beat Salisbury 43-32 on Friday night. Photos by Sean Meyers.