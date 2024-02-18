Spencer community invited to labor history storytelling event Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

SPENCER — The town of Spencer is inviting current and former community members, and their relatives and friends to the upcoming “Labor History Storytelling Social Night” on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Spencer Public Library, 300 4th Street.

The event is part of a larger initiative by the town to collect the community’s stories about the hard-working men and women who built Spencer. These accounts will inspire the design of a new town hall mural, which will be a tribute and celebration of Spencer’s labor history. The event is planned to be a unique opportunity for Spencer’s past and present to come together, share and listen to stories that highlight the diverse experiences and contributions of the local workforce, throughout history and up to the present day.

“We believe our community holds a wealth of untold stories about the people who built Spencer,” Mayor Jonathan Williams said. “These stories span the generations of workers who fired the engines of our prosperity, from the blacksmiths and machinists at the Shops to our own neighborhood grocers and barbers, homemakers, caregivers and community workers. These stories — and what they reveal about who we are as Spencerians — are waiting to be told.”

For those who are not able to attend but still wish to contribute to the project, the town has launched a new web page where anyone can submit personal stories, historical photographs and other materials. Go to spencernc.gov/stories and look for instructions for the online submittal form. Community members can also RSVP and share the event on Facebook at fb.me/e/4czNJ79Jl.