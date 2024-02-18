Letters to the editor — Feb. 18 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Republicans should learn from Democrats

The Republican Party should take a lesson from Democrats and reach out to African American people by enforcing social programs that would further the way of life for minorities, not just African Americans but Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans.

If Republicans want to come back to the White House and learn how to win votes they need to learn how to run a campaign and reach impoverished voters. Social security, minimum wage increases and healthcare legislation are critical issues in today’s America.

— Sterling Pless

Rockwell

Getting the job done

I’m writing to you about my support of Josh Stein for governor of North Carolina. I believe government should work for the people and I had an occasion to contact the office of Attorney General Josh Stein in regards to a problem I was having with a roofer. I had exhausted all other other avenues when working with a company that was not abiding by their written guarantee. Believe me, a leaky roof is no fun. When I contacted the attorney general’s office through the website, I found it to be easy to navigate and was able to state my issue without any additional frustrations. I received a reply almost immediately and with a notification to the roofer from the attorney general’s office. The roofing company responded with the owner of the company calling me and assuring me he would be personally responsible to ensure our satisfaction. I think that should be the expectation that our government works for us. We all want to be confident that if we have a fire, the fire department will respond immediately, our social security checks will arrive on time, the garbage will be picked up, the car were driving has seatbelts that work and protect us. We rely on a government that is necessary as well as efficient. Josh Stein has done that as attorney general and that’s why I feel confident that he will do the same great job as governor. After all, isn’t leadership about getting the job done?

— Tracy Romak

Salisbury

Angie Spillman for county commissioner

Primaries are right around the corner. Safe communities and conservative values are on the ballot. There are four candidates and two seats open. The candidates are my daughter Angie Spillman, Mike Caskey, Jonathan Barbee and Craig Pierce. I am voting for true conservatives: Angie Spillman and Mike Caskey.

Here’s why: Angie Spillman is not only my daughter, she’s also a strong Republican woman and specialized in the field of public policy, criminal justice, national security and homeland security. Angie understands the need to bolster law enforcement and firefighter, EMS, and volunteer resources. Angie understands our security and emergency response must grow as our population increases. Angie Spillman will work with Mike Caskey, an active National Guardsman and police officer, for policies that will keep our families and communities safe.

As a senior and widow, I need to feel safe and secure both at home and while I’m out. I know Angie Spillman and Mike Caskey will fight to ensure law enforcement and emergency responders have all the tools, resources and personnel required to combat crime and keep us safe! Please vote for law and order and safe communities: Vote for Angie Spillman and Mike Caskey for Rowan County commissioner.

— Nancy Noto

Salisbury

NYC Mayor boasts while failing

While New York City burns with high violent crime and high taxes, in a recent town hall meeting (2/6/24) Mayor Eric Adams proudly takes credit for “getting the job done.” He proceeded to introduce his deputy mayors and staff saying “have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the city of New York?” Bragging about the color of skin in leadership positions versus actually identifying effective accomplishments, or in this case, lack thereof, is why NYC has become a city in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Democrats love to call others racist and play the race card when they can’t defend their policies or actions, but it has a whole new meaning when one of their own shows his true colors.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis