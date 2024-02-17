Library Notes: RPL presents Black groundbreakers in history Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

By Leslie Foshee

Rowan Public Library

Join Rowan Public Library and our featured storyteller, Duane DeBerry to learn about Black Groundbreakers in History and then get inspired with fascinating STEM literacy stations. RPL is hosting two exciting opportunities to attend this event:

• Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. at RPL Headquarters

• Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. at RPL West

February is Black History Month where we celebrate the history, culture and achievements of African Americans around the world. What began as a week-long event in February of 1962 by Carter G. Woodson has evolved into a month-long celebration to more fully recognize the achievements and contributions made by Black Americans.

Here at RPL, our Groundbreakers in History celebrations will include:

Raye Montague, an American engineer and her contributions to the U.S. Navy’s submarine designs.

Lonnie Johnson, and American inventor, engineer and entrepreneur who invented the ever-popular Super Soaker.

Katherine Johnson, an American mathematician who worked at NASA and helped send us to the moon.

Quincy Jones, a musician, producer and composer famous for his work with Michael Jackson.

Children will learn about these amazing groundbreakers, participate in Storytime with Duane and will get to visit the literacy STEM stations to make their own submersible, vortex launcher, rocket launcher and a panpipe.

Storyteller Duane DeBerry said, “When presented with the opportunity to lead the Black Groundbreakers in History event, I was immediately excited. Often when we think of black history, we think of the big three in Harriet Tubman, Malcom X and Martin Luther King Jr. This is an opportunity to show the other people who are considered groundbreakers in Black culture, Raye Montague, Lonnie Johnson, Katherine Johnson and Quincy Jones. I feel that it is important for our children to be inspired to try something new and have an optimistic view of their impact on the world.”

This family Storytime is designed for school age children, though all ages are welcome. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver (age 16+). Light refreshments will be served. To learn more, go to www.RowanPublicLibrary.org or call 704-216-8234.

Leslie Foshee is circulation librarian at the Rowan Public Library.