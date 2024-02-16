Parklet project underway in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Friday, February 16, 2024

1 of 1

KANNAPOLIS — A project is underway on South Main Street across from the train station. City crews are preparing the area for the installation of parklets. Parklets are parking spaces and expanded sidewalk areas that are transformed into outdoor seating and dining areas. The parklets will be completed this spring and available for the public to enjoy food and drink from nearby businesses, a conversation with friends and family, and more.

If you are in the area, please be careful of staff who are working. There will be periodic street and sidewalk closures.