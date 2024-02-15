Treasure Feamster Scholarship is now available

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Staff Report

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship Treasure Feamster Scholarship Committee is accepting applications for the 2024 Treasure Feamster Scholarship through April 1.

Applications must be postmarked by that date. The scholarships are available for high school seniors who are members of an Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship-affiliated church, regardless of their field of study.

Student can check with their guidance office or affiliated churches or call 704-639-1894.

