Spring 2024 Messinger-Williams Family Community Education Initiative course offering Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Hood Theological News Service

SALISBURY — The Messinger-Williams Community Education Initiative is an extension of the Hood Theological Seminary’s Messinger and Williams Family Chair in Theology and Ethics. There will be courses offered at various times throughout the year. Course topics will vary but will consistently deal with issues of faith, ethics and community. The courses are open to the general public.

The spring 2024 Messinger-Williams Community Education Initiative will look at the reading “The Question of God: C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud Debate God, Love, Sex, and the Meaning of Life” (The Free Press, 2003) by Dr. Armand M. Nicholi Jr.

The spring 2024 Messinger-Williams Community Education Initiative will be devoted to a five-week study of The Question of God starting Feb. 26 – March 29. Participants will explore such topics as the existence of God, the source of morality, what makes human life worth living, the meaning of suffering, and whether death is our only destiny.

Facilitator is Dr. Trevor Eppehimer, Messinger-Williams Family Associate Professor of Theology and Ethics at Hood Theological Seminary. Contact Dr. Eppehimer for any questions at teppehimer@hoodseminary.edu.

For more information including participation options, schedule, and registration, go to https://www.hoodseminary.edu/Initiatives/community-education-initiative/current-course-offering