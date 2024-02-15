North Hills Christian School unifies to combat world hunger Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

North Hills News Service

SALISBURY — A tradition that was paused due to the COVID pandemic made a comeback this week at North Hills Christian School. Students, staff and parents came together to participate in a school-wide fundraising campaign to help alleviate world hunger. A grade-versus-grade competition began two weeks prior to see who could raise the most money, culminating on Monday in a Feed the Hunger Packathon in the Helen Kelley Smith Gymnasium.

Through those efforts, the school raised enough money to pack an impressive 24,000 meals, highlighting the enthusiasm of the school community and underscoring their continued tradition of service. NHCS has been a longtime supporter of Feed The Hunger, a Christian ministry dedicated to feeding spiritual and physical hunger, especially in at-risk children. Before the pandemic, the school annually hosted Packathons, helping students live out one of North Hill’s core values, leadership through service, by exemplifying Christ-like servanthood.

“I am still overwhelmed by what we got to be a part of today — to do what we aim for every day, equipping our students to make an impact for Christ,” said high school instructor and event organizer Constance McGrail.

The event brought together the entire student body, which numbers over 500, spanning from preschoolers to high school seniors, giving them a sense of unity and purpose while reinforcing the school’s mission and values. The meals packed during the event are headed for families in need, both locally and internationally, assisting those facing food insecurity.

Feed The Hunger will distribute the meals, ensuring they reach the people who need them most. While addressing the students, Feed the Hunger staff member, Scott Hahn said, “Each box packed includes 240 meals, which can feed one boy or girl every day they go to school for one year.”

The success of the Packathon at North Hills is a testament to the power of community and the difference that can be made when people come together for a common goal. It is a wonderful example of how education extends beyond the classroom, teaching students valuable life lessons about kindness, generosity and the importance of helping those in need.

As the school looks to the future, the hope is to continue this tradition for years to come, building on the success of this year’s event and continuing to make a positive impact in the fight against hunger. The Packathon has not only provided much-needed meals to families but has also nurtured a spirit of service and compassion in the next generation, ensuring that the legacy of giving back continues long into the future.