Early voting starts today

With the March 5 primary around the corner, Rowan County voters can officially cast their ballot through the early voting process beginning today, Feb. 15.

Just like in the previous municipal elections last November, Rowan County voters will be required to present an ID to vote.

“We are looking at the name on the ID and the photo picture,” said Sharon Main, Rowan County Elections Director. “It just needs to be a reasonable resemblance of the voter … and have a matching name.

Main indicated that the November elections voter ID rollout went smoothly.

“I believe we only had three provisional from the municipal (election) that were photo based,” Main said.

If someone shows up without an ID to vote, there are a couple of options for them.

“They can actually vote a provisional ballot and complete a photo ID impediment form, which just simply states a reason they do not have a photo ID.”

That form lists acceptable reasons for not having the ID.

“The voter gets the option to choose which one fits their circumstance,” Main said.

There are several acceptable impediments.

“It’s a pretty broad form,” Main said. “If you fill out the photo ID exception form, then your provisional will go through just as you stated on the form and if you list one of these reasons as your reason for not having an ID, then it will be accepted and counted.”

Those reasons include: Lack of transportation; Disability or illness; Lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain ID; Work or school schedule; Family responsibilities; Photo ID is lost, stolen or misplaced; Applied for photo ID but have not received it.

Other exceptions include a religious objection to being photographed or being a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days before Election Day. A disaster declaration by the president of the United States of the governor of North Carolina is required.

“The best part about early voting, if you come and say, ‘Hey, I lost my ID, it was stolen or whatever,’ you can come into our office. We do a free ID for any registered voter,” Main said.

All county boards of elections can issue free voter photo IDs to registered voters in their county. To be issued a free voter photo ID card, the voter must provide their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

That ID is good for 10 years.

“We want people to come in and get that ID made,” Main said. “It’s especially for people that do not drive.”

The election office is making free photo IDs Monday — Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to get an ID for the 2024 Primary Election at the Board of Elections office is Saturday, March 2 at 3 p.m.

IDs cannot be made March 3-5.

Where to vote?

There are three early voting sites in Rowan County: the Rockwell American Legion building, located at 8580 U.S. 52, Rockwell; the Rowan Public Library South Branch, located at 920 Kimball Road, China Grove; and the Rowan County Board of Elections, located at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd W #10, Salisbury.

Monday through Friday, the sites are open from 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 17, those site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 18, they will be open 1-5 p.m.

“We will be closed that following weekend though,” Main said.

For additional information about the early voting and election, go to https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections.

Primary races

In Rowan County, a few names are squaring off to win the Republican nominations for county commissioner. Incumbents Craig Pierce and Mike Caskey are fending off challenges from Angie Spillman and Jonathan Barbee.

In the governor’s race, three Republicans, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Bill Graham and N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, are vying for the nomination. On the other side of the aisle, five candidates are attempting to secure the Democratic nomination. Those names include N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, Patrice Booker, Michael Morgan, Marcus Williams and Gary Foxx.

Six Republicans are competing for the nomination in the newly-drawn congressional District 6 for the U.S. House of Representatives. Those names include Bo Hines, Mark Walker, Christian Castelli, Mary Ann Contogiannis, Jay Wagner and Addison McDowell.

For a full list of candidates and essential voting information, go to https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections and click on the “2024 Primary Candidates List” option.