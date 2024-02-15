Catawba College presents songs from the silver screen Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s Shuford School of Performing Arts will present “Songs from the Silver Screen” on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. in Keppel Auditorium, Robertson College-Community Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

The 90-minute “collage-style” concert is a collaboration between Catawba’s music and theater departments, with performances and presentations by student ensembles, soloists and faculty members.

Musical selections for the program are drawn from decades of Hollywood favorites from yesteryear to yesterday. Audience members will hear music ranging in style from West Side Story to Willy Wonka.

The concert is the first of its kind in nearly 25 years as students and faculty from across the Shuford School of Performing Arts come together for an afternoon of music-making.

Ensembles include Catawba’s wind ensemble under the direction of Dr. J. Ben Jones, Catawba’s popular music ensembles under the direction of professor Jeff Little, and The Catawba Singers under the direction of Dr. Phillip E. Burgess.

Choreography, lighting and commentary are under the direction of professor Nicholas Fuqua.

Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist, along with various students, ensembles and performers, will accompany both singers and soloists.