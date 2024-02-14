Granite Quarry tabs public works director as interim town manager Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen have named Public Works Director Jason Hord as the acting town manager after former manager Larry Smith’s contract was terminated.

Hord served his first day as the interim manager on Monday, ending with his first board meeting as the manager. Hord gave the monthly town manager’s update, saying that he has been working hard to get up to date with his new responsibilities.

“I’m still getting my landing gear down on everything else, I’m still only eight hours into this thing,” said Hord after the update.

He has been with the town since 2017, when he was first hired on as the maintenance supervisor.

Since that time, Hord was named the public works director for the town.

Before joining the town of Granite Quarry, Hord worked with Advance Auto Parts for more than 22 years. During that time, he held the positions of sales clerk, assistant store manager and eventually district commercial sales manager.

Hord also serves as the town’s fire chief, a position he took over in an interim role in September of 2018, after previous chief Dale Brown resigned. He has since been named to the role permanently. Hord has also served previously with the Rockwell Rural Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter.