Livingstone College announces $1 million gift from anonymous donor, matches largest single donation in school history Published 12:10 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

SALISBURY — To most of the nation, February is widely recognized as Black History Month, where the achievements of Black excellence are remembered and celebrated throughout. This February is especially significant for Livingstone College as it commemorated its 145th Founder’s Day in honor of its founder and first president, Dr. Joseph Charles Price, but that was not the only big thing to celebrate.

During the event, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, the 13th president of the college, announced that Livingstone College had received a second $1 million gift from an anonymous donor. That community member had previously given the same amount four months earlier, which was the largest individual outright contribution ever made to the college.

After the ceremony, Davis said, “Receiving two $1 million contributions from an anonymous donor is transformative for Livingstone College and will continue to impact the ongoing work being executed on the campus.

“This second unrestricted contribution of this nature speaks to this community’s confidence in the leadership of my presidency and this administration, and for that, we are grateful.”

Livingstone College’s Board of Trustees also approved a $7 million investment plan to renovate Aggrey Cafeteria.

In addition to this news, Davis also announced that three residence halls on campus would be renovated and opened by July 2024. Renovation got underway last July when Dancy Hall, an all-male dorm on campus, and Harris Hall, an all-female dorm on campus, were the center of massive on-campus projects.

“I chose two, one women’s residence hall and one men’s residence hall, so I have equity,” Davis said at the time.

That project’s scope also focused on renovating 120 rooms at the Livingstone College Hotel on Jake Alexander Boulevard South where the culinary and hospitality school is located.

The fundraising and renovation efforts are part of Davis’ vision, “Miracle on Monroe Street: Livingstone College Re-imagined,” which have large plans not just for current campus but for adjacent spaces in the West End neighborhood of Salisbury.

“If my capital investment and my ability to secure capital is going to work according to plan, we will … hopefully deliver renovations that this community has been waiting on for more than 20 years — the Duncan Education Building or Monroe Street School,” Davis said. “We are going to totally refurbish that building and deploy it for campus use.”

Davis said it could be used for classrooms.

“The college has a couple of innovative programs we want to bring online, and as we reimagine Livingstone College, we are looking at our growth and what makes sense,” Davis said.

Anyone who wishes to invest in the Miracle on Monroe Street project can do so. “We accept all donations,” Davis said. “Send it to Livingstone College, 701 West Monroe Street, Salisbury, North Carolina. Put in the comment section, ‘capital improvements,’ and send it to the office of the president.”