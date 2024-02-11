Preview: Granite Quarry aldermen to begin process of increasing mayoral term Published 12:05 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen will consider a resolution that would start the process of changing the mayoral term from two years to four years during its upcoming meeting on Monday.

The aldermen have been considering changing the term length since before August of 2023. During its August meeting, the board heard a guest presentation on the possibility of changing the town charter from Tony Carruthers, general counsel for the N.C. League of Municipalities. Carruthers advised the board that the best way forward would most likely be to pass a resolution announcing their intent to change the charter, which would then require a public hearing to be held later. The aldermen would then vote at the next meeting after the hearing was held.

The resolution that the board will consider on Monday would set the public hearing for March 11 and the vote for April 8.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Granite Quarry Town Hall located at 143 N. Salisbury Ave. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: