Preview: Granite Quarry aldermen to begin process of increasing mayoral term
Published 12:05 am Sunday, February 11, 2024
GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen will consider a resolution that would start the process of changing the mayoral term from two years to four years during its upcoming meeting on Monday.
The aldermen have been considering changing the term length since before August of 2023. During its August meeting, the board heard a guest presentation on the possibility of changing the town charter from Tony Carruthers, general counsel for the N.C. League of Municipalities. Carruthers advised the board that the best way forward would most likely be to pass a resolution announcing their intent to change the charter, which would then require a public hearing to be held later. The aldermen would then vote at the next meeting after the hearing was held.
The resolution that the board will consider on Monday would set the public hearing for March 11 and the vote for April 8.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Granite Quarry Town Hall located at 143 N. Salisbury Ave. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The board will consider issuing an abatement for a dwelling, located at 412 Lake Drive. The town previously held a hearing in October of 2023 about the status of the home and issued an order in November of 2023 ordering the property owner to either repair or demolish the structure or bring all nuisance violations into compliance.
- The board will consider guidelines or budgeting for apparel for board members.
- The board will consider moving $5,000 into the Governing Body account for office and other expenses that could come up throughout the fiscal year. The account currently has $25 remaining.
- The board will consider appropriating $2,000 for a preliminary assessment on the structural engineering of the Legion Building. The inspection is being performed as a part of the planning of the Civic Park Master Plan.
- The board will consider approving an agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation for a sidewalk project in the town. The project would cost a total of $550,000 and would construct 2,150 feet of sidewalk between Granite Lake Park, Granite Centennial Park and Granite Civic Park. Granite would pay a 20 percent match, meaning the town would pay $110,000 for the project.
- The board will announce a proclamation honoring Black History Month.