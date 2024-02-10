Library Notes: Blind Date with a Book program happening at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Lilli Casey

Rowan Public Library

Calling all romantic comedy lovers! Rowan Public Library is doing a “Blind Date with a Book” program throughout the month of February. Stop by any RPL branch to check out the selection of blind date books. Each book will be wrapped to conceal their identity and will have a tag including information such as tropes, setting, teasers or trigger warnings, and a pick-up line. This way patrons can be sure to choose a date they will enjoy spending time with. This program will run throughout the month of February. Checkouts are limited to one book per checkout, but patrons are welcome to go on as many blind dates as they want throughout the month — just return one before checking out another.

The selection of blind date books includes something every romantic comedy reader will enjoy. Selections are adult fiction books, some of which are by big-name authors such as Tessa Bailey, Emily Henry, Abby Jimenez and Christina Lauren and popular tropes such as enemies to lovers, fake dating, friends to lovers and sports romances. There is a book for all your favorite romantic comedy details, you just have to give your blind date a chance.

To dive deeper into romantic comedies, you can watch the Virtual Author Talk with Tessa Bailey from Feb. 8. To watch a recording of this Virtual Author Talk, go to bit.ly/RPLVirtualAuthorTalks. Each blind date book also includes a QR Code that goes to the site about the Tessa Bailey Virtual Author Talk and RPL’s other Virtual Author Talks. Virtual Author talks are sponsored by the Friends of RPL. To learn more about the Blind Date with a Book or the Virtual Author Series, visit www.RowanPublicLibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.

Lilli Casey is a reference librarian at Rowan Public Library.