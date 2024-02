Shive Elementary recognizes good citizens Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

The following students have been recognized as Shive Elementary Core Value Good Citizens for the character trait of “Being Creative.”

Prekindergarten: Avery Miller, Azalee Royal and Leah Yates

Kindergarten: Amelia Bowman, Mackenzie Dangerfield, Jake May, Nataniel Garcia Aldaco, Logen Harwood, Ivy Safrit, Anna Williams and Alejandro Sierra

First grade: Kayden Gillespie, Bentley Bowyer, Savannah Lambert, Eliot Gordy, Connor Yow, Matias Chanelo and Abel Garcia-Aldaco

Second grade: Rosalee Graber, Hunter Moore, Robert Guida, Thomas Greene, Bella Gubere, Raylynn Bell, Xander Needham. Maddox Bottenfield and Israel Villanueva

Third grade: Elijah Wilson, Jasper Lasley, Gauge Gray, Darcy Overcash, Sam McBryde, Allison Schwarz, Collin Worthy and Lakyn Maske

Fourth grade: Hayven Bell, Niko Torres, Scarlett McClary, Hayden Boyd, Margarita SierraNunez, Mark Thomas and Ruby Porter

Fifth grade: Savaeh Hartford, Eldridge Ligon, Lily Wilhite, Monica Dew, Paislee Compton, Stormi Fore, Matthew Neves III, Piper Misenheimer, Dani-Lynn Brewer and Emma Wilhite