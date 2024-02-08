Motorist injured after collision with sheriff’s deputy Published 10:29 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

KANNAPOLIS — A unidentified motorist was injured as a result of a collision with a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Ridge Avenue in the Rowan County portion of Kannapolis. It involved a Jeep and a Rowan County patrol car.

According to a release from Kannapolis Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller, the driver of the Jeep was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord for treatment. Information about the extent of the injuries was not released.

The release also indicated that the Kannapolis Police Department is still investigating the collision. A cause or narrative for the crash was not released. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.