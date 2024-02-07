Kannapolis kiosk offers residents additional avenue to pay their bills Published 12:08 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

1 of 1

KANNAPOLIS — Let’s be honest, paying bills is never fun, but it’s a necessary task that people need to do on a monthly basis. Back in the day, bills were done through the mail, though nowadays, technology has helped make it a little bit easier to deal with.

To allow customers another way to pay their utility bill, the city of Kannapolis has a drive-up kiosk in the city hall parking lot for that sole purpose.

In operation since before COVID, the kiosk is open 24/7 and it accepts cash, checks or credit cards. Anyone taking advantage of the kiosk will need to bring their utility bill or have their account information on hand.

“Just like every other city hall that has utility bill payments, you want to be customer service friendly. When the people want to pay, how they want to pay, and the kiosk is another feature like a bank,” Director of Communications Annette Privette Keller said.

Keller said more people are currently paying their utility bills online. They can also do it by mail, telephone, or automated bank draft. Still, the city having several choices to pay, like at the kiosk, ensures the whole process goes as painlessly as possible for its residents.

“We have people using it everyday. Thankfully, it gave them another option. To be available 24/7, it’s convenient and everybody likes that,” Keller said.