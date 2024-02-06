Thursday wreck victim identified Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

SALISBURY — The victim of the Thursday vehicle collision that left one motorist dead has been identified.

Tyniece Sutton, 28, was confirmed as the deceased by a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department.

The collision occurred on Feb. 1, near the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Klumac Road. The accident involved five different vehicles, and several motorists sustained injuries as a result.

Sutton was reportedly transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for medical treatment, where she later died from her injuries.

Sutton served as the administrative assistant for athletics at Livingstone College, a post from the president’s office confirmed.

Both Livingstone College and the Salisbury Police Department extended their thoughts and prayers to Sutton’s family.

Anyone with information regarding the wreck is encouraged to contact Officer Shue at hunter.shue@salisburync.gov or 704-640-8166.