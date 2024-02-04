Toy donation benefits society’s furry friends Published 12:05 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

SALISBURY — Meeting the needs of pets and their families is part of Chewy’s mission statement and through a recent donation to the Humane Society of Rowan County, the pet supply company is continuing to live out their mission.

The local HR team at Chewy organized the donation of 2,000 toys, as it hosted volunteers of the local organization on-site at the Chewy Fulfillment Center, 255 Front Creek Road, Salisbury, to accept the donation and meet with the Chewy team.

In addition to the volunteers and employees at the presentation, two furry friends, Duke and Cody, were also there for the event. Duke, currently in foster care with the HSRC is a sweetheart, and is featured in the fulfillment center as an adoptable pet, said Meaghan Poillucci, a member of Chewy’s corporate PR management team.

And Cody, she noted, “is part of the Chewy pack. He comes to work with his mom and helps at the HR desk. He loves to join any activities that include toys and attention.”

Poillucci shared that the idea for the gift came about as part of their annual Chewy Claus program.

“Our team members had the opportunity to either bring home an extra toy for their pet or donate a toy to a local pet in need,” she said. “Most of our team members decided to donate their toys to the humane society and give them an extra special holiday season.”

The Chewy Claus program, as shared on their website, spreads cheer during the Christmas season “by making big, small, heartwarming and jolly pet wishes come true while delivering gifts to tens of thousands of pets across the country.”

Members of the Chewy team were excited to participate in the donation event, Poillucci noted, with the toys going to dogs and cats that are in the organization’s foster program and to local pet families that are in need in the community.

“Many of them adopted their pets from local shelters and we’re happy to give back.”

And as much as the company was happy to give back and help, Jane Hartness, president of the Humane Society of Rowan County, expressed their appreciation in being the recipient of the donation.

“We are enjoying them and enjoying giving them to folks who help with food, and we will have them for new adoptions and for gifts for those that attend our events,” Hartness said. “(And) our foster care animals are enjoying them immensely.”

This was definitely not the first time Chewy has supported the HSRC as they are part of the Chewy Gives Back program, Poillucci shared. That program “provides essentials like food and supplies to shelters and rescues in need throughout the country.”

Giving back to others is very important to the company as Poillucci said they are “passionate about giving back to organizations in the communities where we live and work, and we know many shelters and rescues are always in need of extra supplies. We are looking forward to featuring more adoptable pets from HSRC and will continue to host on-site visits where our team members can meet with these featured pets.”

Hartness expressed that they sincerely appreciate Chewy and likewise said they also “look forward to doing other events with them.”