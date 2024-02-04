Piedmont Players Theatre presents ‘Mean Girls Jr.’ Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

SALISBURY — Starting next week, Salisbury theater goers will have the chance to see a local take on a classic movie now recently adapted into a musical currently playing in theaters.

Mean Girls Jr. will premiere at the Novell Theater on Friday. The story follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home — suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on the Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign with Cady going undercover as an aspiring Plastic. When the lines between the real Cady and her Plastic self get blurred, she must find her way back to herself and her true friends.

The production is presented by Piedmont Players Theatre and will run from through Feb. 18.

Showtimes are as follows: