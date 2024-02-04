College men’s basketball: Blue Bears upset rival on road Published 12:36 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Out-shot and out-rebounded, Livingstone’s men’s basketball team still beat Winston-Salem State on Saturday in the Gaines Center.

The Blue Bears disappointed a throng of 2,500 by topping the Rams 61-60.

Winston-Salem shot 27 free throws — Livingstone shot only seven — but the Blue Bears (10-11, 6-6) still got the CIAA road victory over one of their biggest rivals.

Livingstone’s advantage was in the turnover battle, a significant 18-10. Mostly because of that, the Blue Bears had 15 more field-goal attempts.

While Livingstone didn’t shoot well — 34.2 percent — the Blue Bears did make key shots.

It looked bleak for the Blue Bears, down 12 in the middle of the second half.

But back-to-back 3-pointers by Khyree Temple and James Nipper with about 6 minutes left sliced a nine-point deficit to 56-53 in a hurry.

With three minutes left, Nipper scored to tie the game at 57-all.

LeAndre Thomas scored the last four points for Livingstone, He cut WSSU’s lead to a single point with a bucket with 1:09 left.

He scored what proved to be the decisive bucket on an assist by Temple with 16 seconds left.

Winston-Salem State (14-7, 8-4) was given a chance to pull the game out at the foul line with 2 seconds left, but could not convert.

Temple scored 21 for the Blue Bears on 7-for-14 shooting and made three 3-pointers. Nipper added 12.

Ketron Shaw led the Rams with 14 points.

Livingstone starts a home stand by welcoming Claflin to Trent Gym on Wednesday.

Claflin’s Jailen Williams (Carson) scored 16 points on Saturday in Claflin’s 94-80 win against Shaw.

Livingstone 32 29 — 61

WSSU 35 25 — 60

LIVINGSTONE — Temple 21, Nipper 12, Thomas 8, Broderick 5, Tiller 4, Leach 4, P. Tako 3, Leach 2, Montaque 2.