Library Notes: It’s all fun and games at the library Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Paul Birkhead

Rowan Public Library

I know it’s only the beginning of February, but every time it drops below freezing or I get home from work just in time to say so long to the sun, I find myself wishing for spring. This year, I have tried to pause and enjoy the slower pace of winter. Soon enough, we’ll have longer days and plenty of outdoor chores. Lately, when a cold wind has kept me bundled up inside, I’ve found that indoor games and puzzles bring much-needed entertainment. Besides loads of books and DVDs, Rowan Public Library offers many games in house and several gaming programs for all ages and skill levels.

Games are a big part of children’s lives. The library is a great place for young minds to grow and that can include all kinds of games that stimulate the brain. Melissa Gephart, children’s librarian at the South Rowan Regional Library, agrees. “In addition to Storytimes and other programs for children, the public library provides activities for our youngest patrons during regular library hours that promote the development of early literacy skills. Children can participate in scavenger hunts, self-directed activities such as creating art for displays, puzzles, wall games, Lego play, and many other things that foster creativity,” Gephart explained.

Does learning and fun end when they become teenage patrons of the library? “Not a chance,” says Amanda Brill, teen librarian for Rowan Public Library. Brill adds, “Tabletop Roleplaying Games (TTRPG) has been a regular program at RPL Headquarters for about two years, meeting once a month. The TTRPG for Teens has grown from 1-2 teens at the very first session to upwards of 14-15. Every month they battle monsters, find treasure and work together as a team to solve puzzles. The teens have a lot of fun building their character and learning their traits. So many kids have broken out of their shells and made new friends, which has been the most rewarding part of this program.”

Adults also love to play games at the library. Most have probably heard that studies show those who play games and work puzzles benefit from reduced stress and improved memory. At the South Branch of Rowan Public Library, you’ll find games scattered throughout the building. A Connect Four game and a chair stacking game are currently set out for anyone to enjoy. A jigsaw puzzle can be found in progress during all four seasons of the year. Library patrons are constantly drawn to the table and even some librarians have been known to stop by occasionally and put in a piece or two.

For those adults who enjoy jigsaw puzzles, please consider signing up to compete in the “Puzzlin’ for Love: We Love Puzzles!” program that is being held at each Rowan Public Library branch during the month of February. This past summer, a similar program called “Puzzle Pandemonium” was hosted by RPL East Supervisor Sydney Smith Hamrick. “It was so much fun. The competition was fierce, yet friendly. It was great seeing folks come together and have a good time,” said Hamrick.

To participate in this season’s “Puzzlin’ for Love” puzzle building competition, register a team of 2-4 people who will compete against other teams to construct identical jigsaw puzzles within a 1-hour time frame. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays in February. RPL South (China Grove) on Feb. 6, RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Feb. 13, RPL West (Cleveland) on Feb. 20, and RPL East (Rockwell) on Feb. 27. Prizes will be awarded to the quickest puzzlers and light refreshments will be provided. Spots are limited so contact RPL Librarian Paul Birkhead right away at 704-216-7737 or Paul.Birkhead@rowancountync.gov.

Paul Birkhead is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.