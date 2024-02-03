Ashlie Miller: Engaged in love Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Ashlie Miller

“Does a Christian have to attend church to be a Christian?” My husband and I have been asked this question in our ministry roles. Last weekend, my husband shared another question he had heard: “Does a man have to go home at night to be married?”

The answer to both questions is no, but one cannot ignore the effects on relationships in either case. We could look at Hebrews 10:24-25 in the Bible for instructions from the author — do not neglect meeting together as some people do. Yet, I would have you consider many other verses — 59 in fact (don’t worry, I am not listing them all here!) — that speak of the things we are to do to “one another.”

As Christians, we can love each other (Romans 13:8) as ourselves (Leviticus 19:18) and continue to love each other earnestly when wronged (1 Peter 4:8) and even to the point of forgiveness (Matthew 6:14-15).

Christians can comfort one another (2 Corinthians 13:11), show compassion (Ephesians 4:32), and bear one another’s burdens (Galatians 6:2).

When a fellow Christian is in need, a healthy church equips members to stir one another up (Hebrews 10:24) and edify or build up each other (Romans 14:19; 1 Thessalonians 5:11), especially as times grow harder. We have gifts from God given to us to benefit one another (1 Peter 4:10).

True, Biblical love also goes beyond merely tolerating one another but strives to outdo each other in showing honor (Romans 12:10), where serving another (Galatians 5:13) comes as we learn to submit to each other (Ephesians 5:21; 1 Peter 5:5) or prefer others over ourselves (Philippians 2:3).

In loving relationships, there will still be disagreements and times when we need to confront a wrong, but we can do so lovingly. It is possible to bear with one another’s faults (Colossians 3:12-14) and lovingly speak the truth in love (Ephesians 4:15) as we admonish a friend (Romans 15:14; Colossians 3:16) to live in peace with each other (2 Corinthians 13:11).

As we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, move beyond our labels (in my case, being an introvert), and enter the church community, we welcome our brothers and sisters (Romans 15:7), display hospitality (1 Peter 4:9), greet one another warmly (1 Corinthians 16:20), and share fellowship (1 John 1:7) by speaking with psalms and singing hymns and other spiritual songs together (Ephesians 5:19). Does that sound like healthy, regular church attendance to you?

Reviewing a handful of the “one another” passages, I wonder how we are to do these commands (see 1 John 3:23) without regularly being in the physical presence and community of other people, especially Christian brothers and sisters. It provides a mutually beneficial relationship. Though we can attempt to live an isolated life of faith and maybe even hope, it will not be one filled with love if we have no one to share our “one another” actions.