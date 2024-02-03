Ann Farabee: On the struggle bus? Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Ann Farabee

I am fairly certain I laughed when I first heard that term — struggle bus.

I totally and completely understood it immediately.

Being on the struggle bus means having a hard time facing difficulties, obstacles or challenges. As far as the bus part of the phrase, it means the person is stuck in a bad situation they cannot quickly escape due to traveling along a rough road full of problems.

People often use the term struggle bus because it humorously makes light of a challenging circumstance by referring to it as a bus filled with struggles that we cannot exit from until we reach our destination.

Alternative ways to express being on the struggle bus are: in a rut, in a jam, in a bind, in a pickle or in hot water. These phrases are not only pessimistic, but being in a pickle sounds scary.

When we find ourselves on the struggle bus, we need to either look for the next exit or push open the emergency exit door. I was just kidding about that one. Taking a leap out the emergency exit door of the bus in a non-emergency will not get anyone out of the struggle bus.

When I went on field trips on the activity bus with my sixth-grade students, there was nothing as tempting for some of them as desiring to pull the emergency exit door open. They would gather around it, look at it, talk about it, and sometimes someone would touch it. Since I had eyes in the back of my head, I would say, “Stop!” just in time.

What do we do when we are on the struggle bus — and need to get off?

*Find the first stop and exit. Getting off may be a little hard because those around you may not agree that you should get off there, even though you know in your heart that you need to exit.

An important aspect of being on the struggle bus is that the bus also has other strugglers on it. We can use that to our advantage. Talking to and listening to others is one of our greatest assets in life. When we do that, our problems can immediately feel minimized because we are transferring our troubles to a different location in our thoughts, as we help someone else with their troubles. The long-term goal is not to remain on the struggle bus, but while we are there, our healing can come as we minister to others who are also struggling.

When visiting France a few years ago, my husband and I were on a tour bus that was stopping frequently for us to see historical sites. We would get off the bus, walk to the site, enjoy it for a few minutes, get a photo, and head back to the bus. But — there were 50 of us and only 30 seats.

We were packed on the bus like a can of sardines and exited as if the can had been turned over and its contents spewed out. We had to fight to get off the bus and fight to get back on the bus. After several stops, most people chose to just stay seated. It apparently was not worth it to them to struggle to see the sites and make the memories.

It felt like a struggle bus, but instead of just accepting it and staying seated where there was almost no view, we clamored our way off and on that bus over and over and over and stood up the entire time at the front of the bus, since we no longer had a seat. Guess what? With struggles came progress. The struggle was so worth it!

Struggles develop our strengths, testimony, courage and wisdom.

According to Helen Keller, the struggles of life are one of our greatest blessings.

They makes us patient, sensitive and more like Jesus.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.