North Carolina students set state record for CTE credential attainment

Department of Public Instruction News Service

More than 325,000 credentials were earned by career and technical education (CTE) high school students in the 2022-23 academic year, the highest attainment rate in the 13 years that North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction, and the Office of Career and Technical Education (NC CTE), has collected data.

This news comes from the 2022-23 Credential Attainment Data Report , which will be presented to the State Board of Education at its Wednesday meeting.

CTE students achieved a 41 percent credential attainment rate for the 2022-23 school year, an impressive jump from 28 percent in 2021-22. Additionally, there was a 44 percent increase in attainment of credentials that align with the North Carolina Workforce Credentials (NCWF) partners list .

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said these credentials are exceptionally valuable because they indicate a student’s mastery of in-demand skills that do not require a degree to gain employment.

“Aligning the K-12 education system with workforce needs has long been a priority for me. This report is fantastic news for the state of North Carolina because it shows the hard work that CTE educators across the state are doing to bridge the skills gap,” she said. “The process of earning industry-recognized credentials gives students an advantage in a competitive labor market and real-world experience. For potential employers, a credential is a sign that a student has both the knowledge and durable skills they need to succeed in the workplace.”

The NCWF list is a verified, curated list of credentials created in partnership with employers and workforce development organizations and is based on real-time job needs. More than half of the top 10 NCWF credentials earned in 2022-23 are related to computer software. While the types of software range from Autodesk for architecture and construction to Adobe for graphic design and photo editing, this trend underscores the importance of computer science in preparing students for jobs in a variety of industries.

According to the N.C. Department of Commerce and its long-term employment projections, computer and mathematical occupations are projected to grow the fastest among all jobs by 2030.