Livingstone College celebrates its 145th Founder’s Day with a month-long series of events and exhibitions Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

SALISBURY — Livingstone College will honor its founder, Dr. Joseph Charles Price, on Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., during the Founder’s Day Program at Varick Auditorium. The Right Rev. Dennis V. Proctor will be the keynote speaker. This program is open to the Salisbury Community; everyone is welcome to attend.

The Andrew Carnegie Library is set to reopen on Feb. 1 and will host the “We Built This” exhibit, which will showcase the work of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina. The exhibit will run from Feb. 1-29. On the same day, there will be a reception in the Shipman Science Building with Harvey Gantt, an architect and politician, as the guest speaker. The event is sponsored by Preservation North Carolina, Historic Salisbury Foundation, Livingstone College, and Rowan Library. If you’d like to attend, register by sending an email to jcockerl@livingstone.edu.

The Andrew Carnegie Library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Smithsonian Exhibition “Exploring Human Origins” during Founder’s Week. The exhibition will open on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. and be on display until May 15.

Additionally, Heritage Hall will reopen on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and viewing special exhibits. If you wish to attend the ribbon-cutting for Heritage Hall, please register through email at kallman@livingstone.edu.

For more information about other scheduled events happening during February, go to www.livingstone.edu.