Harlem Wizards basketball will bounce into Kannapolis this weekend

KANNAPOLIS — The Harlem Wizards basketball team is coming to the city of Kannapolis at 3 p.m., this Sunday, Feb. 4, at Kannapolis Middle School.

The exhibition game promises to be a fun-filled evening that is great for kids and adults as you witness “trick hoops and alley oops.”

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: to create awe-inspiring events throughout the country for families while having fun.

Tickets are $7.50 for students and $12.50 for general admission. Get your tickets today at https://pretix.eu/harlemwizards/kannapolisnc02-04-24-03-00pm/