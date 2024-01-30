Public input meeting gives Kannapolis insight on parks and rec department Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

KANNAPOLIS — As it prepares for the future, Kannapolis is learning from residents about the path they believe the parks and recreation department needs to take.

On Jan. 25, at the city hall building, Kannapolis organized a public input meeting for people to stop by and share what they wish parks and recreation would do in the coming months and years.

At the meeting, city staff set up boards and maps that asked residents questions regarding what programs, activities, and facilities are the most vital; why they visit Kannapolis parks; challenges they see for the department; and where funding must go.

“We’re in a high growth period,” Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills said. “It’s a great opportunity to get some neat responses. It’s always interesting when you do it to see what those responses are. When you see cricket fields appear and that kind of thing on the answers, it’s always unique.”

Benesch Senior Project Manager Jeff Ashbaugh said his firm acts as a “park planner” who works with Kannapolis to assist in implementing what people want accomplished.

“We’re finding out what’s important to them for recreation in Kannapolis,” Ashbaugh said. “We’re looking towards the next 5, 10 years. We’re trying to engage, what does parks and recreation look like in Kannapolis five years from now? We’re setting those goals and priorities and working towards that plan.”

Last year, Kannapolis conducted a citywide survey to collect data on projects the department should proceed with. They will use what was gathered in the survey and the meeting to help construct a master plan to present to the city council in the spring.

Ed Moler braved stormy weather to show up at the meeting so that he could contribute to Kannapolis’ vision. A few of the items Moler would like as a part of the plan include the city finishing the greenway, offering more adult athletics, and expanding the fields for youth sports.

Moler said these types of meetings are “huge” and residents need to participate to guarantee their voices are heard.

“We’re trying to build a better Kannapolis and if nobody gives them input on what direction they go, nothing really gets done,” Moler said.