From Colombia with love: one couple’s amazing journey to the US Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

SALISBURY — Rafael Giraldo Gallego and Nicole Gomez Puerta’s arduous journey to the United States technically began in 2021. In reality, however, the couple’s trajectory was set when the COVID pandemic forced their lives in their native Colombia to a standstill.

“Before COVID, Rafael had a good job in tech, and I was working as a nurse and studying toward a degree in occupational safety and health engineering,” Gomez said.

By 2021 — pressed by a difficult employment situation, threatened by increasing political violence and frightened for their young daughter Emily’s future — Giraldo and Gomez knew they had to leave Colombia.

“We were moving from city to city, trying to find work and stay safe,” Giraldo said.

Gomez was the first to leave, fleeing to Ecuador with Emily.

“It was safer to be apart,” Gomez said.

She took a job at a health resort in the small town of Yaruquí, cleaning cottages during the week and bartending on the weekends.

Three months later, Giraldo was able to join them.

“I found a job driving machinery,” Giraldo said, but their life plans had ground to a halt.

Gomez added, “We weren’t thriving in Ecuador, only surviving. It was all starts and stops. The only advantage we had was the language. We were working so hard just to scrape by.”

Word of mouth, red tape and 3-hour bus trips

Establishing legal residence in Ecuador was the couple’s first hurdle.

“Nicole couldn’t get a passport,” Giraldo said.

A neighbor told them about the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the agency that protects refugees. A meeting with the UNHCR meant traveling to Quito, Ecuador’s capital city.

“Without a car of our own, what would have been a 45-minute trip became a 3-hour journey with multiple bus transfers,” Giraldo said.

In Quito, the couple shared their story with the UNHCR, which in turn referred them to HIAS, a Jewish American nonprofit that assists refugees. After an appointment with HIAS, they were qualified for food stamps.

Next, Giraldo and Gomez met with Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), a humanitarian non-governmental agency that protects the rights of displaced people. They were finally able to establish legal refugee status.

And one day in August of 2023, they received a long-awaited call from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the principal UN agency dealing with migration: Their plane tickets to the United States were ready.

A fresh start

After arriving in North Carolina with just a handful of luggage, the family spent several weeks in a modest extended-stay hotel until — through a tremendous stroke of luck — an inexpensive rental home opened up in Salisbury.

“There were only two houses available in Salisbury, and we got one,” Gomez said. “We were so fortunate.”

Through generous donations to the LSC New Americans Program, Giraldo and Gomez have received many of the basics required for a fresh start: furniture, pots and pans, some new clothes for Emily, cleaning supplies, groceries and more.

Emily attends a local Salisbury elementary school, where she is adjusting well.

“It’s good,” Gomez said.

She especially enjoys the classroom rewards system: her good behavior earns credits she can spend in the school store.

Like other New American clients in the Salisbury area, Giraldo and Gomez attend English language classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Gomez has become a coupon-clipping whiz. And in November, they tied the knot at Bell Tower Green.

“The wedding was such a surprise,” Gomez said. “We were just going to go sign the documents, but our friends at LSC wanted to make it a really special day for us.”

LSC teammates altered a wedding dress for Gomez and supplied a bridal bouquet. Salisbury Resettlement Director Wyatt Dunlap officiated the ceremony.

“I made cupcakes and mimosas to share,” Gomez said. “We’re so grateful to everyone who helped us.”

Big goals for 2024 and beyond

“This year, we have three goals: get jobs, buy a car and go to the beach… we have never been to the beach,” Gomez said. “Life here is very good. We are no longer living hand-to-mouth. We can finally spend quality time with our daughter.”

Giraldo added, “Starting over is difficult. It can be scary, but it can also be an adventure. And there is so much help… so many kind people. Don’t be afraid of starting a life from scratch.”